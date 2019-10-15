Delicious Gourmet Burgers In Indiranagar, Drop By Now!

Burger Seigneur is a place for an authentically handcrafted burger. Intending to introduce authentic western style gourmet burgers this place has a whole lot of options in the burgers menu to try for. This isn't just another ordinary burger joint, the burgers here are the best you can get. There are lots of efforts and thoughts put in place to prepare the burgers here and to give people the best possible experience of eating a burger. Tried their newly launched Gregorian veg burger, the patty was made of carrot and beans, loaded with cheddar cheese, guacamole and topped with fresh Franco-honey. Having a bite of this burger felt so soft, smooth and spongy. Probably the best burger that I've tried so far. my next try at the burger was Lucien, a patty less burger made from portobello mushroom, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. A mushroom lover must try the burger. Lastly, I had Mozzarella cheese sticks, which is one of must-try at this place, in my opinion, I highly recommend anyone to try the mozzarella cheese sticks a long thick crispy and cheesy mozzarella sticks, perfect appetizers that you can ask for. What stands this place out from the rest of the burgers places around is that the specialized buns are made out of potato-based starch and not the regular maida, hence it's very soft and spongy, softness of the buns lets you squeeze the burger thin without exposing the fillings and you don't have to open your mouth wide too open to have a bite of it. The patty is so evenly distributed to the edges of the burger so your last bite of the burger will be same as the first bite that you had, so you won't be eating just buns in your last bite. Another thing to notice is that the fillings of your burger are so evenly disturbed and sandwiched between the buns very well, you never have to worry about fillings of your burger coming apart while you eat it. The burgers are pricey, it isn't there just to inflate the rates, there is a reason behind it, high pricing comes because the buns and the ingredients used for the filings are imported end to end. Even the 7 variants special sauces that they use in Burgers are imported, you're getting a great quality food served to you for the price. An authentic gourmet burger experience and it's completely worth of your money.