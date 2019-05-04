Visit Bannerughatta National Park If You Get Lured By The Wildlife And Its Limitless Boundaries

When you're tired of the hustle bustle city life and want a power-packed an adventurous day, head to this national park which is a short drive from the city to indulge yourself in nature and its varied colors. Once you land there, you'll find various options to choose from like jungle safari, zoo, and the butterfly park. On weekends, the place is crowded, so you should reach early to avoid the ticket counter queues. You can start off with the Grand Safari by buses, Jeeps or Cars as you prefer. The whole drive takes around 40 minutes, and you'll first be greeted by herbivores, deers, nilgai, sambars, elephants before you head out to the bear enclosure. Spread across 65000 acres, it is also the first biological park to have fenced forested sanctuary and offers a wide range of diverse wildlife to the explorers. After the bears, you can see the magnificent lion and tigers, and breathtakingly gorgeous Royal Bengal Tiger. The safari is 6km long and on your way back, you can witness beautiful green covered hills that surround the park. Next, you can head to the zoo, which has battery operated cars to take you around, but cherishing nature on a stroll has its own fun. Well, the zoo is definitely not huge but it is divided into small hubs where similar species are housed. At the zoo, you can also go for boating. Your last stop should be the butterfly park. If the weather is suitable, you can spot enormous colorful butterflies and moths. This conservatory is a heaven for nature enthusiasts. This is all about an action-packed day, but if you don't want the adventure to end, plan a stay at the Jungle Lodges and resorts and spend the night under the stars beside a bonfire. Note: Wear comfortable shoes and clothes, and carry your own food and water.