Do You Know Karnataka Has Little England Just An Hour Drive From Banglore

An hour drive from Banglore near Hosur, there is a place called Little England. The town boasts of the Kenilworth Fort whose architecture is inspired from England's Kenilworth Castle. This happens to be the only fort in the country which looks like an English castle. The pleasant weather along with the castle had led the Britishers to call it “Little England”, which was soon followed by the locals. Roads are good to drive. There are gardens of Mary gold and roses along the way, which you get down and take a pic. There is a big dam nearby which you should not miss. They will take nominal entry fees. This place is amazing, clean and most important less crowded. You can spend hours together and enjoy the evening. There are two temples nearby if you love to explore you can spend time visiting it. Overall good experience to spend half a day away from the city into nature’s lap.