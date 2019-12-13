It’s the best time of the year that’s sure to get you in high spirits with friends and fam. To add to the cheer, we’ve curated a list of some of the coolest parties in the city that we’re sure you’ll want to go to. As you plan to bring out your wardrobe gems and get all prepped, we know you might also be worried about the drive to and fro these parties. Fret not - we’ve got that sorted for you as well. Check out DriveU app that is a chauffeur service to drive you around in the comfort of your own car with a driver. Sounds cool, right? Now, that said, make your choice from these list of parties in Bangalore for an epic time this holiday season.
Ring In The New Year With These Lit Parties In The City!
It’s the best time of the year that’s sure to get you in high spirits with friends and fam. To add to the cheer, we’ve curated a list of some of the coolest parties in the city that we’re sure you’ll want to go to. As you plan to bring out your wardrobe gems and get all prepped, we know you might also be worried about the drive to and fro these parties. Fret not - we’ve got that sorted for you as well. Check out DriveU app that is a chauffeur service to drive you around in the comfort of your own car with a driver. Sounds cool, right? Now, that said, make your choice from these list of parties in Bangalore for an epic time this holiday season.
Cirque World Tour
Start the holiday season with a bang, with one of the most happening parties in Bangalore - the Cirque World Tour. Treat yourself to an unforgettable clubbing experience, that’s truly one of a kind. From fire-eaters, aerial acts, magicians and contortionists, this is going to be a party you cannot miss!
All details here.
- Room Rent: ₹ 8829
Moulin Rouge 2020
If you’re looking to ring in the new in style, head to Moulin Rouge 2020 at Kitty Ko. Don’t forget that you can avoid the traffic hassle, and inevitable brush with the law after the party, by booking a DriveU chauffeur to take you to and from the party. That said, you’ll be able to enjoy all the festivities like fireworks, champagne and amazing views from this roof top club!
Get the dets here.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
New Year's Eve 2020
Wrap up 2019 at the Sheraton Grand’s party! To begin with, they’ve got a great lineup of entertainment, starting from none other than Danish Sait and some awesome DJs whose tunes are sure to make you hit the dance floor. If you’re worried about getting home after the party, book a DriveU chauffeur and get dropped off at home or the next party in your own car!
Find out more here.
- Room Rent: ₹ 15750
The Last Hangover 2020
The name of this party says it all! Why risk it and drive back from this party when you can just book a chauffeur from DriveU. That way, you can enjoy everything that this bash has to offer. Right from some great food and beverages to choose from, tunes that will make you groove, a photo booth and LED Wall. This party is going to be all kinds of awesome!
More info here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
What are you waiting for? Share this list with your friends and take your pick, or may be party-hop your way to 2020! While you’re at it, be sure to download the DriveU app to enjoy the night away without having to worry about driving around yourself or having been cancelled by cabs.
- Upwards: ₹ 100
Comments (0)