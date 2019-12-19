Dress To Impress With This New Womenswear Brand!

E’clat & Flamboyance are the two words that best describe the newly launched womenswear brand ‘Rareism’. True to its name, the brand celebrates the ‘rare’ in every woman. Well suited for the contemporary women, ‘Rareism’ is all about dressing with flair! No matter who you are, a corporate executive or a lifestyle influencer, a traveller or a homemaker, their collection caters to all and sundry. ‘Raresim’ has truly versatile ensembles including a fine mix of formal, casual and smart formal styles. The fabrics used include breezy cotton, blithe linens and spirited blends. The entire collection boasts of some amazing fits and impressive tailoring. Looks like a lot of thought has been going into design and seamless execution of these patterns. I particularly loved the evening wear and the comfort shirts in linen that can be great to wear to work all day. The pencil skirts are very comfortable and the dresses have some lovely patterns that are so elegant and modern. The colours are the most versatile and evergreen.