Ditch The Beaches of Goa And Trek To This Scenic Waterfalls Instead

Located on the Mandovi river in Goa, Dudhsagar waterfalls is about 536 kilometers from the city sharing its borders with Karnataka and Goa. This four-tiered waterfall is also known as the sea of milk and is India's fifth-largest waterfall with a height of 310 metres. The river Mandovi originates from the Deccan plateau of Karnataka, flows through the western ghats and forms the Dudhsagar waterfalls. You can drive down to the base of the Dudhsagar waterfall trek located at Kulem or just travel to Panaji and take a bus or train to Kulem railway station.

The distance of trekking from Kulem to the base of Dudhsagar is about 12 kilometers and is the only permitted trekking route. It is mandatory to hire a guide for the trek and can be hired at the Kulem village. This route has a Dudhsagar viewpoint which is one kilometer away from the waterfalls and one can witness the majestic view of the falls from here. The trek is easy to moderate and takes about three to four hours one way to reach the base of the waterfalls as the route is rather flat with very few uphill trails. Once you reach the base of the waterfalls, you can take a dip in the water and enjoy a small little picnic with bae, friends or family.

The trekking route through Karnataka via Castle Rock is closed due to accidents that have happened in the recent past. The best time to visit Dudhsagar waterfall is post-monsoon from October to November as it is scenic and lush green. Monsoons are a very risky period due to heavy rainfall and slippery routes that have caused many accidents in the past. You can camp at the base of the waterfalls or do a one-day trip to Dudhsagar and return back to goa to rest.