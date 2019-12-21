It's Christmas season and what better way to enjoy the holidays than with food! LBB and Conosh is bringing to you a home hosted food tasting with home chef Vikash on December 21 at Sarjapur Road. Conosh is a platform to meet new people over home hosted food pop-ups. Keeping things Christmassy, there’s going to be - olives and cheese sticks, crostini with prawns, linguini pasta in wine, margherita pizza, semifreddo and 2 glasses of wine sangria (per person) along with a master class of dough and pasta making. Register for this Italian food tasting and be merry!
Enjoy The Christmas Season At An Italian Food Tasting
What's Happening?
How’s the venue?
The tasting is happening at the residence of the home chef, Vikash in Harlur Main Road.
Make a note
Confirmation of registration does not guarantee a spot for this event. Selected participants will be emailed and contacted separately. Please note that plus ones are not allowed.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
