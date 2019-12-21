Enjoy The Christmas Season At An Italian Food Tasting

Hosted By LBB Events
Italian Food Tasting With Conosh And Chef Vikash

Entry FREE

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Vikash's Residence

Address: Lexington Terrace, Harlur Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

It's Christmas season and what better way to enjoy the holidays than with food! LBB and Conosh is bringing to you a home hosted food tasting with home chef Vikash on December 21 at Sarjapur Road. Conosh is a platform to meet new people over home hosted food pop-ups. Keeping things Christmassy, there’s going to be - olives and cheese sticks, crostini with prawns, linguini pasta in wine, margherita pizza, semifreddo and 2 glasses of wine sangria (per person) along with a master class of dough and pasta making. Register for this Italian food tasting and be merry!

How’s the venue?

The tasting is happening at the residence of the home chef, Vikash in Harlur Main Road.

Make a note

Confirmation of registration does not guarantee a spot for this event. Selected participants will be emailed and contacted separately. Please note that plus ones are not allowed.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
