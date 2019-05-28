Master An Instrument Or Record Your Band's Music At This Studio In JP Nagar

The first thing that catches your eye when you walk past this place is not its name (that is, Enormous Enterprises). It's actually the many posters plastered against the glass door that scream out the number of summer classes they have here. Naturally, we were tempted to go in and let's just say it was totally worth it.

When you enter, you will be greeted by the very interesting Dr S. Mahesh Babu -- he runs the studio and also teaches music there. That's not the only thing interesting about him, though: the man is a certified counsellor, singer, painter, biologist, digital filmmaker and palm reader, too (we were so tempted to ask him for a reading!). He will show you through the studio and tell you about all the summer class offers they have.

Currently, you can learn how to play the guitar, keyboard, violin, drums and even go through vocal singing training here. There are two offers going on for this: pick the instrument of your choice and learn how to play it for INR 8,000 for two months (that is 40 classes), or, if you're perennially broke like we are, stick to the monthly classes that cost INR 1,800 per month (and INR 1,000 for registration).