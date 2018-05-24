Srinagar To Havelock: 10 Adventure Sports Destinations In India For The Adrenaline Junkie

Most of the skiing in Gulmarg is off piste which means it’s not a ski trail. So if you’re up for some heli skiing {meaning you’ll get off a helicopter and hit the slopes as opposed to a ski lift} then this is the place. From gentle rollovers to steep slopes of about 55 degrees, intermediate, advanced and expert skiers will love this. But bear in mind it’s a walk to the top too before you start. Our pick of mountains to ski down? The Gulmarg and Mt. Apharwat Ridge. First-timers, make sure to stay with your trainer until you’re given the go ahead.

Price: INR 15,000 upwards for 8 nights, including pick up and drop from Srinagar

Nearest airport: Srinagar {59 kilometres}

Best time to visit: Mid-January to end of February

Find out more about skiing with Ski Gulmarg here.