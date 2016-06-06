They have a very unique range of jewellery with each piece being one of a kind. They are beautifully designed and definitely stand out in a crowd. The jewellery is all designed in -house, working with silversmiths in rural parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. We love them because they aren’t just sourced products, which you can buy at any other silver shop. Quitksmith is a Kitsch Mandi crowd favourite for this reason.

Our pick: Extra large nose pins, which you can’t find anywhere else.

Price: INR 1,000 upwards

Contact: +91 8861086220

Find them on Facebook here to order.