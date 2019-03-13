Whether you have just begun to run or training for a marathon, we’ve got you covered with different types of tracks suited for your running needs. And, if you’re someone who had always wanted to take up running but could not find the right motivation, maybe these spots will make you want to sprint. Here are the 6 trails to make your running experience smoother.
For The Love of Running: Head Out to These Trails in the City For A Perfect Run
Cubbon Park
Are you even a runner if you haven’t taken a couple of laps at this iconic park? Rightly called the Lung Area of Bangalore, this is definitely the perfect spot for runners. It gives you both trail and road route running options, and if you touch all the exit gates of the park, you can do a good 5km circuit. On any given morning, you can see a lot happen around you - from art installations to heritage buildings, to elderly gentlemen and gossipy housewives, and to dog parks and laughter clubs. We suggest you strap on a pair of ASICS METARIDE, which is built with a seamless curvature on the sole and test your endurance for long runs.
Hennur Trail
The road less traveled anyone? This gorgeous trail’s got some routes easy to traverse and some not. This forest offers plenty of quiet to be enjoyed, birdsong to be listened to, and greenery to be taken in. Start in the region of Kingston County, an up-and-coming gated community and just go exploring. Start off a peaceful jog in the region of Kingston County and just go exploring. Push your limits with ASICS ROADHAWK FF2 because these shoes are perfect for those who like to go fast over short distances. Engineered with a seamless finish to reduce friction and irritation on your feet, these streamlined running shoes are designed for active runners. So set your daily goals and just go for it!
Nandi Hill
If you’re in Bangalore, then Nandi Hills is a must. Wake up early, trek up to the peak while the sun rises above you. It’s a sight you don’t want to miss out on. The hike up to the peak is about 10 kilometres of adventure with a touch of intimidation. If you're a true runner and an adventure junkie, then your adrenaline and excitement will take over you once you start. Make it easier and get more bounce in your stride with ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 21 which has got high-impact zones of your heel and forefoot making it easier to run and run and run!
Sankey Tank
Spread over 15 hectares, this man-made lake or tank has got a wide jogging and walking track, an open group exercise space, an open gym for adults and a play area for kids. Head over during the morning or early evening, just before it gets crowded and get in a few decent laps against a mesmerizing sunrise or sunset. Cool down at one of the many benches across the track and park, or use it to catch a great sunrise or sunset depending on when you’re there. Fitness freaks who love a good run amidst nature, tune yourself out and take your run to the next level with the ASICS GT-2000 7 while the sun slowly sets over the lake. These technologically advanced shoes give you more stability along with Jacquard mesh technology to keep your feet cool and sweat free. And the best part? They adapt to your feet movement throughout the run, making your run all the more relaxing. All you got to do is hit the play button and let these shoes do all the talking (or running!).
Sree Kanteerava Stadium
They say the early bird catches the worm. And this popular landmark in Bangalore will make you feel like a winner. This stadium is one of the most popular sports hubs in the city and has a brilliant run track of 400m that is up for grabs in the wee hours of the morning. You can do your sprints and high intensity runs here. Breaking your speed limits when you train on this track with the stadium surrounding you, makes you feel like a real winner! Strap up your ASICS METARIDE and gear up for and refreshing 5 am run for some magical misty Bangalore mornings.
Lalbagh
Located in the South of Bangalore, is the city’s botanical treasure and a real treat for the eyes with flora dating back centuries making if a slice of heaven for joggers! It has two glass houses, a lake, rocky surfaces for uphill runs and a dedicated path just for runners. You can easily do a 5km loop around the park, especially if you add ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 21 to the mix to minimize all the bumps and challenges for your feet. Whether you're out on your daily run or gearing up for that bucket-list triathlon, these high-quality running shoes with overlay for support make endless runs possible.
So, We Are Saying…
We know that owning the right kind of shoes is probably the most important thing to a runner. Whether you’re a sprinter or a long-distance runner, whether you love running on the hard streets or on the lush paths – ASICS newly launched Innovation in Motion Collection is here to support you all throughout the run.
Comments (0)