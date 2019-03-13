For The Love of Running: Head Out to These Trails in the City For A Perfect Run

Spread over 15 hectares, this man-made lake or tank has got a wide jogging and walking track, an open group exercise space, an open gym for adults and a play area for kids. Head over during the morning or early evening, just before it gets crowded and get in a few decent laps against a mesmerizing sunrise or sunset. Cool down at one of the many benches across the track and park, or use it to catch a great sunrise or sunset depending on when you’re there. Fitness freaks who love a good run amidst nature, tune yourself out and take your run to the next level with the ASICS GT-2000 7 while the sun slowly sets over the lake. These technologically advanced shoes give you more stability along with Jacquard mesh technology to keep your feet cool and sweat free. And the best part? They adapt to your feet movement throughout the run, making your run all the more relaxing. All you got to do is hit the play button and let these shoes do all the talking (or running!).

