For Your Next Date: All Heart Eyes To This Stunning Cafe!

Casual Dining

Chianti

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ramanashree Arcade, Ground Floor, 18, MG Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A pleasant and charming environ with ample seating. The decor is subtle and minimal with wood and bricks which complements the contemporary lighting. The beautiful pictures of Italy and stained window wall decor is inspiring and welcoming. The beautiful wine bottle display adds more elegance and class to this restaurant. They have a good collection of wine, signature cocktails, and an impressive menu. The people working there are polite and professional. They do have good knowledge about the cuisine and they are more than welcome to help you out if you are looking for any recommendations. If you are in the lookout for a quiet and romantic place for your date night, Chianti is the ideal option. P.S. Do try the sangrias and gnocchi

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

Other Outlets

Chianti

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4

12, 17th Main, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Chianti

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4

960, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Chianti

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4

8, Pappanna Street, St. Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Chianti

Vega City Mall, BTM layout, Bengaluru
4.2

Vega City Mall, 3rd Floor, Bannerghatta Main Road, BTM Layout, Bengaluru

