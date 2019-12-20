For Your Next Date: All Heart Eyes To This Stunning Cafe!

A pleasant and charming environ with ample seating. The decor is subtle and minimal with wood and bricks which complements the contemporary lighting. The beautiful pictures of Italy and stained window wall decor is inspiring and welcoming. The beautiful wine bottle display adds more elegance and class to this restaurant. They have a good collection of wine, signature cocktails, and an impressive menu. The people working there are polite and professional. They do have good knowledge about the cuisine and they are more than welcome to help you out if you are looking for any recommendations. If you are in the lookout for a quiet and romantic place for your date night, Chianti is the ideal option. P.S. Do try the sangrias and gnocchi