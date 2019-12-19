Head To This Store For Your Fix Of Stunning Indo-Western Wear

Shopping for all the shaadis you have to attend this year without coming across heavy anarkalis and bridal lehengas is next to impossible. In fact, most of the designer clothes you check out will feature heavy gotapatti and mirror work, that, let's face it, is a struggle to wear in this maddening heat (or generally, for mobility reasons). For days when you want something lighter and more subtle, head to Fulkari Fashion House in Cunningham Road.

Designed and run by Ashnit Singh, the store features both ethnic and fusion wear selections. We couldn't decide which we liked more, so we'll leave that up to you to decide. But what we really loved about their store is that since they partner with local artisans to work on their fabrics, you'll find plenty of lovely hand-embroidered pieces to add to your wardrobe.

From saris to the lehengas and gowns, we totally loved this collection. Some of our favourite pieces were a soft silk cream anarkali with tissue finishings that was paired with a pure kanjeevaram silk dupatta (so comfy!), a Calcutta silk balloon dress featuring zardosi work and scores of pretty gowns. They were subtle and minimal, yet very elegant and pretty. Prices start from INR 1,500 and go up depending on the level of detail.