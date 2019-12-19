DIY Wallets & Sharpeners To Peel Carrots: This Store’s Products Will Brighten Up Your Home

A new store on Kalyan Nagar’s CMR Road, Gemklip is all about using smart designing to redefine everyday living. At their retail outlet, you’ll find the walls lined with out-of-the-box products for your desk, kitchen and home. From the Gemklip brand, you’ll find detachable handles that come handy when you want to upcycle your pickle and jam jars. They have foldable Origami Lamps and cool, interactive calendars that are also puzzles that help you bust stress.

The store also showcases products from other brands. There’s a palm-sized, rechargeable lamp that’s great for when you are on the road. Their DIY Wallets too are a great find. Made from a material that feels a lot like paper (it’s untearable though), you can sketch your designs on the surface. For the kitchen, there are peelers that look like sharpeners and cats. You can also buy boxes of recyclable gifts bands so that you don’t have waste all that wrapping paper.