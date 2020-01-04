Are you looking to get in shape for the Christmas season and 2020? We’ve found a perfect way for you to get fit and lit in a fun way. Let’s Play Climbing Station is a climbing gym that is a great space for people to pick up a hobby after work and spend quality time with yourself. Get your leg and arm strength in by using your own bodyweight to climb upwards. Don’t worry if you have no experience because this beginners’ class of two hours will sort you out and leave you wanting more.
Get Fit & Lit This Christmas Season With A Beginners' Climbing Workshop At Let's Play!
What's Happening
How's The Venue
Pro-Tip
Get booking since there are only ten slots available for the workshop!
Price
₹400 only
