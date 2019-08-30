Get Ready For The Yummiest Platter In Town At Butter Artisan Cafe

Cafes

Butter Artisan Cafe

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Windsor Associates, Ground Floor, 14, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Butter Artisan Cafe is a place on the streets of Brigade- Butter Artisan Cafe! Serving one of the best burgers in town. My personal favourite? - Buffalo Chicken Burger & Mouthwatering Cheesy Lamb Balls. Not Letting you down on the entrèe they serve some amazing Chicken Stew with Garlic Bread 😋. And yes our favourite with their twist to the tale of Maggi - Chicken Tikka Maggi! Head here for a chilled evening with amazing food and amazing service.

What Could Be Better?

The Mocktails, As they were really sweet!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

