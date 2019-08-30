Butter Artisan Cafe is a place on the streets of Brigade- Butter Artisan Cafe! Serving one of the best burgers in town. My personal favourite? - Buffalo Chicken Burger & Mouthwatering Cheesy Lamb Balls. Not Letting you down on the entrèe they serve some amazing Chicken Stew with Garlic Bread 😋. And yes our favourite with their twist to the tale of Maggi - Chicken Tikka Maggi! Head here for a chilled evening with amazing food and amazing service.
Get Ready For The Yummiest Platter In Town At Butter Artisan Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The Mocktails, As they were really sweet!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
