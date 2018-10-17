Panda Lamps And DIY Book Kits To Disney Stationery And Washi Tape, This Store Is Gifting BOSS

Gifts Le Lo in Hulimavu with their cute, and practical items for all ages is your answer for the tricky act of showing someone how much you care with presents. Mostly appearing at flea markets and putting up weekend stalls at events and malls, they usually conduct business online.

At least a third of their products are aimed at younglings, so they have themed children’s cutlery, DIY book kits, art supplies, and lots of stickers (return gift problems are sorted, should you be hosting a child’s birthday party), and cute backpacks and bags to hold it all in. Character night lamps, themed bottles and lunch boxes are also available for around INR 250. On a side note, they have a lot of minion themed items that we didn’t stop to admire, but if you know someone who loves the yellow cyclops, go nuts and put together a gift pack.

Adults don’t worry! You can gift yourself (or an acquaintance - sometimes ambiguous territory) something as you’ll find everything from Disney and Marvel themed stationery (including washi tape similar to ones from South East Asian markets) to storage containers. Reasonably priced, don’t expect any high couture, but they definitely have some funky totes and wallets (we even spotted one of those pouches with reversible sequins in different colours for INR 350) that can up your street cred.