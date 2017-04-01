There are two types of girl squads. The first books flight before you even finish saying holiday, and the other is highly enthusiastic too but after you’ve put in all the hard work and planned it, they drop out one by one. But when you’ve got the right destination, it’s hard to say no. So whether it is with the girl gang, just you and your BFF or a solo holiday, here’s where to take off to ladies.
#SquadGoals: Here’s Where To Holiday With The Girls This Summer
Ten-Second Takeaway
Pondicherry
This one is perfect for the city slicker who’s not ready to rough it out just yet! Seeking some rejuvenation and peace along with a break from the hectic life? This is a no brainer. Seaside city, well-maintained heritage buildings, close to Bangalore, safe for women and famously laid-back. Pack up and go now! Families hang out on the main beach promenade in the evening making it safe even after sunset.
Must Do: Walk around the French Quarter, shop at quirky boutiques for clothes and home decor, visit Auroville, learn to surf.
Nearest Airport: Chennai
#LBBTip: Don’t count the calories on this trip, gorge on the creamy gelatos available on the promenade.
Shillong
Shillong is one of those rare cities in India where you can wear what you like without being judged, as the locals themselves are super stylish. And as much as we’d like to think {or hope} that the country isn’t so bad, let’s be honest. It is pretty tough to escape stares. Easy to walk and easy on the eyes, this friendly city is also known as a metal and rock music hub. Keep a day free to visit quaint Mawlynnong, known as the cleanest village in Asia and an iconic root bridge en route.
Must Do: Don Bosco Museum of North Eastern culture, boating on Umiam Lake, Bara Bazaar for traditional Khasi handicrafts, the David Scott Trail, Cafe Shillong for live music on weekends.
Nearest Airport: Guwahati
#LBBTip: People go to bed early so start the evening well in time.
Kumaon Hills
For all you mountain goats, the answer always lies in the hills! Among the best hill stations in North India, Kumaon is the jewel of the spiritual abode. Along with the best views of snow-capped mountain ranges, the same offers you comfort zones in the scorching summer.
Bhimtal, Sattal, Nainital, Mukteshwar, Almora, Binsar – each destination in Kumaon seems prettier than the next. Gentle treks, majestic mountains, clear lakes, apple-cheeked youngsters, quaint villages, fresh produce, peace and quiet. All the boxes get ticked in Kumaon without any effort. Stay in a heritage home or a village homestay for an immersive holiday.
Nearest Airport: Pantnagar
Must Do: Village walks, Jageshwar temple, Naina Devi temple, Binsar Wildlife sanctuary.
#LBBTip: Pahadi cuisine isn’t usually on the menu but hotels will usually oblige if you request it.
Havelock
Love beaches, hate the crowd? Want to dive but can’t find waters good enough? Two words for you water babies – Andaman Island. And more specifically, Havelock. Clean white, quiet beaches including one of the top 10 beaches of the world and gorgeous green-blue water teeming with marine life are the hallmarks of this island. Getting there takes more time and money than other destinations but it is worth the trouble.
Nearest Airport: Port Blair
Must-Do: Radhanagar Beach, snorkeling, undersea walk, diving, fishing, visit Ross Island, Neil Island.
#LBBTip: If you want to become a certified PADI diver, complete your mandatory theory and practice dives way before your vacay so you can literally dive in to the real thing on Day 1.
Comments (0)