SquadGoals: Here’s Where To Holiday With The Girls This Summer

This one is perfect for the city slicker who’s not ready to rough it out just yet! Seeking some rejuvenation and peace along with a break from the hectic life? This is a no brainer. Seaside city, well-maintained heritage buildings, close to Bangalore, safe for women and famously laid-back. Pack up and go now! Families hang out on the main beach promenade in the evening making it safe even after sunset.

Must Do: Walk around the French Quarter, shop at quirky boutiques for clothes and home decor, visit Auroville, learn to surf.

Nearest Airport: Chennai

#LBBTip: Don’t count the calories on this trip, gorge on the creamy gelatos available on the promenade.