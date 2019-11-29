Try Scrumptious Burgers & Freshly Made Salads From This Outlet Near Indiranagar!

The owner has made good usage of the space which is available. The look and feel of Burger Seigneur is welcoming. Love the ambience and decor. They've kept a lot of plants in pots which makes the ambience look very refreshing to eyes. *Salad: I'm usually not a salad person but this chicken salad was too good. Grill chicken with lots of lettuce, black olives, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese and drizzled with mustard sauce. I loved every bite. Juicy grilled chicken with this freshness of salad was the best I've eaten to date. *Wing it: Chose the best chicken wings with barbecue sauce. This sauce is a little different from the regular barbeque sauce. You get the tiny hinge of sweetness in the end. The chicken was coated with the sauce perfectly and it was super crispy. One person can easily finish it off. It's that amazing. Must-try dish in burger seigneur. *Grill chicken burger: Perfectly juicy grilled chicken with mushroom and veggies. The buns are amazingly soft and fresh. The cheese was melted properly. It could have been spicier. But you get the best flavours from this burger. It was served with fries which was delicious and crispy. A must-try place for all burger lovers. You can also spend time alone with a book and a salad.