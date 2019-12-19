Book Your Stay At This Beautiful Resort For Your Weekend Getaway!

You love nature but you don't like waking up early, travelling for hours and sweating hard to get the perfect experience. If that's the case then Grand palace resort is the best you have. With close vicinity to Bangalore and amazing roads, you can reach your destination in just 4 hours. The view from the hotel is amazing. The food and service quality was more than one could expect. You can relax in the infinity pool, play indoor and outdoor games, enjoy your drinks under the dark clouds, what else would someone need for the perfect weekend.