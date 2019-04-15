Kalamkari Coats And Cotton Dresses: Shop For All Things Handmade Here

Walk into Habba ("Festival" in Kannada) wanting one thing and walk out with a bag full of things you couldn't help yourself from buying. Or at least, that was our experience! Everything in the store is handmade and ethically sourced. In fact, every piece you shop for has a tag that mentions the full break-up of the costing - including how much of the total price will directly go to the artisan who created the product.

Some of our favourite pieces were a grey handwoven cotton panel dress (INR 970), a collection of handwoven Mandarin collar kurtas for men (from INR 1,270 upwards) and a bright yellow hand-embroidered frock for kids (INR 499). Apart from these, you'll find handblocked sarees and kurtas, kalamkari coats, Nehru jackets, crochet toys, and plenty of home decor products like cushion covers and bamboo coasters. We loved the jewellery collection, too -- starting from INR 114, they have tribal-style earrings and necklaces that you can pair with plain kurtas or dresses.