Want Archie Comic Heels? This Is Who You Need To Get In Touch With

Handpainted custom shoes! What is there not to like? Shailee is really patient, just send her what design you would like on your shoe and she will sort it out for you. There are a variety of shoes brands you can get, the sizes fit perfectly and the designs are just perfect. Those Archie stilettos are one of the best shoes I have seen. I had asked her to make some custom shoes for my little one and as you can see in the pictures they are just great. Good quality shoes, good quality material and excellent service.