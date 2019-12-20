Handpainted custom shoes! What is there not to like? Shailee is really patient, just send her what design you would like on your shoe and she will sort it out for you. There are a variety of shoes brands you can get, the sizes fit perfectly and the designs are just perfect. Those Archie stilettos are one of the best shoes I have seen. I had asked her to make some custom shoes for my little one and as you can see in the pictures they are just great. Good quality shoes, good quality material and excellent service.
Want Archie Comic Heels? This Is Who You Need To Get In Touch With
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Send her a picture or explain what you like on your shoes and you will get it! The Archie decouppage heels will cost you INR 3,500.
