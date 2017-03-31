Have You Tried The Limited Edition Sour Beer At Arbor Yet?

Breweries

Arbor Brewing Company

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Allied Grande Plaza, 3rd Floor, 8, Magrath Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

Pro-tip

The sour beer is a limited edition, and you need to get your hands on it before it runs out.

What could be better?

The beer went flat a little too early, according to me.

I liked

The sour beer available at Arbor is sour, refreshing and very, very delicious. The tart, fruity flavours are just amazing and the beer is also very light. Perfect for summer.

More info

Order Arbor's Chilly Chicken with the sour beer. This is a combination you won't regret.

