Have You Tried The Limited Edition Sour Beer At Arbor Yet?

The sour beer is a limited edition, and you need to get your hands on it before it runs out.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
The beer went flat a little too early, according to me.
The sour beer available at Arbor is sour, refreshing and very, very delicious. The tart, fruity flavours are just amazing and the beer is also very light. Perfect for summer.
Order Arbor's Chilly Chicken with the sour beer. This is a combination you won't regret.
