Head Over To This Place For Red Bull Mocktails & Insane Burgers

Cafes

Stevie's

Malleswaram, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ground Floor, 18th Cross Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Stevies is a quaint little place in Malleshwaram and they have mocktails based on Red Bull which are so refreshing. They also serve burgers which have Buns that are red and black in colour and they look so delightful and tastes incredible. They also have pizzas and sandwiches and yummy milkshakes.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

