Stevies is a quaint little place in Malleshwaram and they have mocktails based on Red Bull which are so refreshing. They also serve burgers which have Buns that are red and black in colour and they look so delightful and tastes incredible. They also have pizzas and sandwiches and yummy milkshakes.
Head Over To This Place For Red Bull Mocktails & Insane Burgers
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sandal Soap Factory
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sandal Soap Factory
Comments (0)