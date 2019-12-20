Head To Cafe Soy, Indiranagar To Get 20% Off On Their Lunch Menu!

Love Asian food and can’t get enough of it? Then LBB is here to help you! Head to Cafe Soy and get 20% off on their menu from 12 PM to 3 PM from December 1 to December 20. Valid exclusively for LBB users, get one salad, one starter, one main course, one dessert and a beverage at INR 520 (it usually costs around INR 650) once the discount is applied. Avail this limited period discount and indulge in those Asian flavours this winter with Cafe Soy.