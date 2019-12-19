Head To This Budget-Friendly Resort For A Weekend Exploration

Ibbani Resort is surrounded by mountains and waterfalls, a perfect weekend gateway for the nature lovers. A place covered with full of greenery and mountains will make you feel wow. They have lots of in house activities like Volleyball, Mud Volleyball, Badminton, Carrom, Zipline, Man-made lake, Rope Walk etc which will never make you bored. Evening they will provide campfire to make your evening memorable. The most beautiful thing about the resort is their yummy delicious local food. They serve all three meals including evening snacks tea and bhaji. What else you want? Especially in monsoon season, this place is bliss. If you are adventure lover this place is paradise, they can take you for the trekking with the guide at no additional cost, you can opt for off-road jeep ride as well which will be a unique experience. Simple delicious food, lots of activities, in the lap of mountains this resort has everything you need to make your weekend trip memorable.