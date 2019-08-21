Plan A Getaway To This Beautiful Costal Town

A beach towered by a cliff. When you hear the word beach blue waters, golden sand, palm trees, beautiful sunrise, mesmerizing sunset comes to your mind. Right? Varkala has it all but with a cliff next to it. Cliff gives you a breathtaking view of the ocean. Where to stay? Where to eat? Where to party? Where to go shopping? How to go to the beach? Answer to all your questions is the cliff. Once you reach your resort which is going to be on the cliff, you don't have to touch your vehicle or look for an auto. Just put on your slippers and keep walking. You will find everything on the way with the beautiful ocean looking at you. Very safe place and resorts are cheap considering the view.