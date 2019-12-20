When In Kabini, Head To This Beautiful Resort For A Romantic & Adventurous Escapade

Waterwoods Lodge is a wonderful resort is on the banks of River Kapila which is the backwaters of River kabini. All the rooms are equipped with all modern amenities and have a private balcony with amazing river views. They have their own organic farm and all the produce is used in the kitchen. The food is extremely delicious and the staff is very courteous and helpful. Head to the morning or evening jungle safari by bus or ferry in the nearby Nagarhole national park if you are a wildlife lover. You might spot a tiger if you are lucky. For all the water babies, do try the coracle ride and kayaking in the serene waters of river kapila. This resort is a 5 hours drive from Bangalore. Do have a pit stop in Mysore and don’t forget to go to “The Old House” and try their exotic range of pizzas. I had my heart on apple pie.