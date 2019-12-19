Nikhara Estate and Resorts is located on the outers of Sakleshpur is a beautiful resort amidst the jungle. It is easily accessible through Google maps and has got parking too. The first impression you get when you enter this is awesome. They have a large dining area and the food served here is really good, separate room with indoor games, TT table, an open-air theatre. The rooms are also very clean and nice with a nice view from a big window and all the basic facilities are there. In the night they will provide you with a bonfire and you can ask them to play music alongside, spend some quality time. They also have a private coffee estate and boating area, where you can take a walk in the morning and enjoy the beauty of nature.
Book A Room At This Resort For Your Next Getaway!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Comments (0)