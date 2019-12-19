Check Out The Himalayan Inn For Your Zen And To Keep The Tchi Happy

The store is full of small trinkets perfect to either collect or gift. Especially if you’ve just returned from a trip to the North or North East and forgotten to bring back prezzies! Their collection of hand-woven stoles in plain but cosy-looking colours and some hand-embroidered are our picks. They also have a collection of incense sticks that are used by Buddhist monks in monasteries. You could use it for just the fragrance, if not for anything else. Our vote goes to the lovely Buddhist prayer flags that you can adorn your house with for some Zen vibes, and mesmerising prayer wheels made of carved wood and metal if you are looking for a spot of calm.