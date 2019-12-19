Cafe Terra, now open in Jayanagar, is a great place to head for some all-day breakfast options. The food, the service, and the ambience were lovely! Must tries here are the All English Breakfast - served with extremely well made Bacon and Mashed potatoes, and the Pancakes with fresh strawberry burst and whipped cream!
Try Out This Place For Your Sunday Brunch Cravings
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
