Try Out This Place For Your Sunday Brunch Cravings

Cafes

Cafe Terra

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

138, 6th C Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Terra, now open in Jayanagar, is a great place to head for some all-day breakfast options. The food, the service, and the ambience were lovely! Must tries here are the All English Breakfast - served with extremely well made Bacon and Mashed potatoes, and the Pancakes with fresh strawberry burst and whipped cream!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

