A Beautiful Homestay With A Beach View: Book This Homestay For Your Next Trip!

Hospitality, Beach stay, peaceful and calm ambience, clean and secluded beach. Do you have one of those beach stay cravings? If yes, then you should head to Bodhi Beach House in Kannur. With about 7 hours drive from Bengaluru, it's the nearest and least touristy beach destination. Which is exactly the reason why I booked this place. Bodhi beach house is a home away from home. The beach stay provides the most peaceful relaxation for any traveler. Be it alone traveler or with family and friends. At Bodhi Beach House, we were served with a delicious spread of Kerala Cuisine (a non-vegetarian can feast on all kinds of seafood here). I was told that Bodhi Guests staying at the beach resort enjoy the traditional Kerala breakfast delicious Lunch and Dinner cooked by the homemakers in the neighborhood. And on the beach, It was exactly how we wanted it, peaceful, serene and secluded. What else can you ask for? Early morning beach walks were out of the world. The evening sunset at the beach was even better. My little one and I had a great time playing in the water as well. Once back (the beach is just about 60 meter away from the stay), the tea and food are all ready to be served, every time. The hospitality by the hosts was the highlight of our stay. Every little thing was taken care of. Including the night walk with torchlight assistance. This experiential stay is just 4 months young and is managed by Tyndis, A community building sustainable tourism model in Kerala. I was explained how all the activities, experiences, culture, food were curated to our tastes and interests. And how Tyndis involves local participation in the form of local storytellers and community leaders. Waiting for the next opportunity to head back to Bodhi Beach house or try out one of their heritage tours. Beach binging, anyone?