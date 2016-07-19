Impossibly Romantic Getaways For The Honeymooning Couple

A plantation retreat on a hillock above the banks of the River Rungeet, this one is overlooked by the mighty Kanchenjunga mountain range. Started by a Scottish tea company in 1859, this particular tea estate comes with a long history and lineage passed down to one of the most popular Indian tea families. It’s got restored bungalows, complete with different suites comprising hand embroidered bed linen, four-poster beds, roll-top baths, old fashioned bathtubs {big enough for two} and Darjeeling green tea toiletries. Enjoy massages, tea estate tours and tastings, hikes, rafting, fishing and beauty treatments.

Where: Near Singritan, Darjeeling {three hours from Bagdora}

Nearest Airport: Bagdogra/Kolkata

Contact: +91 9830070213

