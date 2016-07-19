If time, money or demanding careers have put the brakes on potential romantic trip to the south of some fancy European country, worry not, there are a lot of places to check out right in the country. LBB brings to you eight romantic getaways that don’t require crossing the national border.
Impossibly Romantic Getaways For The Honeymooning Couple
Khimsar Fort And Dunes
The fort proper has the makings of any heritage property owned by provincial royalty; expect sprawling lawns, stunning views, haveli-style architecture, and exceptional hospitality {this is probably because the royal family still resides in the fort}. The real show-stopper in Khimsar is the the Dunes Village, nestled smack in the middle of sand dunes accessible only by jeep, camel or horse {the fort will take care of transport}. Completely remote, cut-off, and rustic, meals are held under a giant tent in the desert, with local dancers and musicians as entertainment.
Where: P.O. Khimsar, Dist. Nagaur, Khimsar, Rajasthan
Nearest Airport: Jodhpur
Contact: 0141 2229700
The Khyber
8,825 feet above sea level, nestled in the middle of the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas, and spread over seven unspoiled, fir-laden acres with breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, The Khyber is beautiful, to say the least. If you’re a winter-wedded two-some, ski your way into each other’s arms {they offer the activity}. They’re happy to customise an uber romantic package for you {think rose-petalled baths for two, candle-lit dinners on secluded terraces, and massages for deux}.
Where: Hotel Khyber Rd, Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Nearest Airport: Srinagar
Contact: +91 1954254666
Jawai Leopard Camp
We realise how important it is for the both of you to remain inaccessible, so here’s another remote and cut-off venue located in the middle of Jawai {between Jodhpur and Udaipur}. If you’re outdoorsy and up for adventure, this particular leopard spotting adventure safari will get your adrenaline pumping the way you like ut. Choose from one of their ten luxurious tents, and let them take care of the rest.
Where: Jawai, Pali, Rajasthan
Nearest Airport: Udaipur Airport
Contact: 011 46172700
Mary Budden Estate
Welcome to a fully-restored heritage home dating back to the 19th century, nestled in the secluded Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary somewhere in the Himalayas. They also have the option of a village home stay; two quaint luxury rooms in the middle of the village Dalar. As for activities, take morning walks in the sanctuary, enjoy some bird watching, partake in yoga camps and get a breather from all that in the many nooks, sit outs and hammocks.
Where: The Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Almora, Uttarakhand
Nearest Airport: Pantnagar
Contact: +91 9810031753
Glenburn Tea Estate
A plantation retreat on a hillock above the banks of the River Rungeet, this one is overlooked by the mighty Kanchenjunga mountain range. Started by a Scottish tea company in 1859, this particular tea estate comes with a long history and lineage passed down to one of the most popular Indian tea families. It’s got restored bungalows, complete with different suites comprising hand embroidered bed linen, four-poster beds, roll-top baths, old fashioned bathtubs {big enough for two} and Darjeeling green tea toiletries. Enjoy massages, tea estate tours and tastings, hikes, rafting, fishing and beauty treatments.
Where: Near Singritan, Darjeeling {three hours from Bagdora}
Nearest Airport: Bagdogra/Kolkata
Contact: +91 9830070213
Wildflower Hall
8,250 feet above sea level and constructed on 22 acres of virgin woods of pine and cedar, this former residence of Lord Kitchener has been restored to seven-star magnificence. Take in the stunning views from the comfort of an outdoor jacuzzi or heated swimming pool, take a leisurely walk through fragrant pine forests or have the hotel whip you up a gourmet picnic hamper. You can also try river-rafting, trekking, mountain biking or archery.
Where: Shimla Kufri Highway, Chharabra, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Nearest Airport: Chandigarh
Contact: 1800112030
Jilling Terraces
Jilling Terraces is an 80-year-old house converted to a homestay for those who want a sanctuary of their own away from the city. The property is surrounded by 100 acres of untouched forest cover. Choose from a range of mini suites, deluxe suites or cottages, all done up beautifully with spectacular views. Breathe the pure mountain air, drink fresh spring water and feast on local produce.
Where: Matial Village, Bhatelia-Dhanachuli-Bhimtal road, South Gola Range, Nainital, Uttarakhand
Nearest Airport: Pantnagar
Contact: +91 9910049608
Hotel Villa Retreat
The Hotel Villa Retreat in Kodaikanal is the perfect spot for couples to cuddle up and cherish the bygone era of staying in a traditional, charming, luxurious royal cottage. Run by the same family since 1989, the homestay is all about old-world charm and a laid-back, relaxed lifestyle.
Where: Hotel Villa Retreat, Coaker’s Walk, Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Nearest Airport: Madurai
Contact: 04542 240940, +91 7373043557
