Gonakal Home Stay: Hospitality And Heritage

Pamper yourself with some much-needed tranquility at this gorgeous heritage homestay. Gonakal Home Stay is a perfect and serene place to take a break from the bustling life of the city and rejuvenate. Located about 20 km from the town of Chikmagalur and nestled amidst the coffee plantation is this beautiful (350-year-old) property. Owned and maintained by an older couple, they have been running the show for the past 9 years. The main entrance consists of a huge open space adorned with thick wooden pillars with beautiful carvings. There are brick and wooden cottages just outside the house where you can accommodate. The cottages are very clean, hygienic, and are surrounded by a lot of greenery. The food is provided by them(cooked by the lady of the house) and I must say that it was delicious, especially the local dishes. Take a hike outside the property which leads to a water stream and more coffee plantations. Or just laze around in the main entrance by conversing with the couple who would keep you entertained with plenty of stories. I would definitely go back to enjoy one of the finest and gracious hospitality that I ever saw (of course for the tasty food too).