Let Your Ice Cream Turn Into A Drama Queen, Courtesy Atomic 7 In Koramangala

Inspired by the liquid nitrogen ice creams she tried during a trip to USA, city-based entrepreneur, Bela Gandhi decided to bring it to the ooru with Atomic 7. Sticking to simple flavours, they claim to use fresh ingredients and imported fruit purees for their instant ice creams. But we suggest you go there simply to see how your ice cream gets made.

Starting off with mixing the fresh cream and the pureee/flavours in a large bowl, the highlight is when the staff pours a small portion of liquid nitrogen {at minus 196 degrees Celsius!} into the bowl, instantly freezing the mixture. Amidst all the smoke and show that ensues, you get to watch on as the staff churns it into a creamy scoop! Almost like a lab experiment gone wild!