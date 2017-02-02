ICS Fight Club Trains You For The Toughest Fight - Life

I wandered into ICS looking for an engaging way to keep fit. The rigours of a media professional’s job had left me physically weak and mentally drained all the time. The idea of dragging myself to a gym seemed even more tiring. What I found here was far more than I asked for. I was introduced to Bruce Lee’s incredible and elusive art of Jeet Kune Do. I learned how to fight, but more importantly, think like a fighter in every aspect of life. I became a far more confident individual. And as a side-effect, I lost 10 kg and got into the best shape of my life.