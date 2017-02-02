A combat academy in the suburbs of Indiranagar, ICS Fight Club – Institute of Combat Studies, is where you learn how to handle adversaries in the ring and adversity in life.
ICS Fight Club Trains You For The Toughest Fight - Life
I wandered into ICS looking for an engaging way to keep fit. The rigours of a media professional’s job had left me physically weak and mentally drained all the time. The idea of dragging myself to a gym seemed even more tiring. What I found here was far more than I asked for. I was introduced to Bruce Lee’s incredible and elusive art of Jeet Kune Do. I learned how to fight, but more importantly, think like a fighter in every aspect of life. I became a far more confident individual. And as a side-effect, I lost 10 kg and got into the best shape of my life.
I found a teacher who is as wise and capable, as any Sifu you will find sitting in a Dojo on top of a mountain in the orient! It is so rare to find a martial arts teacher who can give you such a deep level of personal attention and insight, who can teach with such humour and deftness. Forget self-help books and motivational videos. Just go to ICS!
Book an enquiry on their website before you visit the place. And also when there, don’t forget to say hello to their two adorable dogs – JD and KO.
