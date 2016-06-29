Ikat Meets Quirk At The French Knot Studio

And if you’re obsessed with ikat like we are, they have a gorgeous collection of home linen including cushion covers and ikat coasters that will immediately add a touch of class to your beautiful home. Their table runners feature block-printed Mughal floral motifs and table mats are in hand-woven in ikat. A burst of colours, some pop, some subtle, and a few in monochrome, these absolutely eye-catching designs will fill your soul.

Box-pleated dresses in handwoven ikat and handloom cotton, machine-embroidered tank tops and heart block prints in vegetable dyes are among the cool finds here. They’ve also reinvented and given the little black dress a fresh twist by creating something called the little lace dress — very prom, very chic. But what we love most is one of their dresses made out of double ikat, a rare Indonesian technique. We also love that they’re a cruelty-free brand and believe in using sustainable methods.

Price: INR 550-INR 4,500

Contact: thefrenchknotstudio@gmail.com

Find them on Facebook here to order online.

Follow them on Instagram here.