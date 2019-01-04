Looking For A Short Weekend Getaway From Bangalore? Head To This Place Asap

Looking for a short weekend getaway from Bangalore for a few nights? Yercaud is one good spot and make yourself feel special at Indeco Lakeforest Hotel: The Best Colonial Stay. Tourist spots like Anna Park and Yercaud Lake are just a few minutes away from the resort, having said so, I Personally enjoyed my stay. They have cottages spread throughout the coffee and pepper plantations. Beautiful morning views with mist and fog, rooms are large and spacious. I stayed in a studio room. Food menu options are really good and they also have a buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Evenings are beautifully lit with great food and a movie projected on the big screen, in case you are interested to watch one. Campfires are put up by 7:30 to make you feel warm. Staff is very friendly and helpful. Additionally, there is a recreation room for children with some indoor games. You can also visit a few more tourist places like the Yercaud lake, Rosegarden, Pagoda Point, Deer Park, Tipperary viewpoint, Bears cave and Anna Park. I personally prefer to stay inside the resort to relax and go boating at the lake. So, enjoy your vacation!