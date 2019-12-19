Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Home With Cute, Natural Decor From Here

If your concern for the environment extends to your home as well, we'd recommend Interwoven at HSR Layout. From bedspreads, quilts and curtains to laundry baskets, hammocks and floor cushions, they have the cutest options to add a touch of whimsy to your home. Even though the store is tiny, we love that they pack in a whole range of vibrant home decor here. We're picturing hosting a potluck and showing off with their colourful bamboo floor mats or impressing our guests with colourful tyre seats from here.

They also have a lovely collection of door and window curtains, in case you want to really do up your home. Their bed linen is made of soft cotton - you know, the sort that makes you want to just go to sleep the moment you enter your room. As if that wasn't enough, they also stock up on pretty bamboo laundry baskets, cotton hammocks, bean bags, floor cushions and jute bags!