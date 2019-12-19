Listen up! Indiranagar Finally Got Its Belgian Waffle Factory Outlet

After a long wait, finally, Indiranagar got its Belgian Waffle Factory outlet. Yay! True to its name, It is a sin if you don't order 'The Sin' waffle when you visit there. It is their crowd-puller & peoples favourite. Definitely Recommended -The Sin: Order this & Thank me Later. Their best seller. The goodness of Nutella & Chocolate Chips on a chocolate waffle - Simplicity at its best. -Bubble Kitkat Waffle: Not a big fan of bubble waffles, but tried my luck here on this. Happy that I tried this here. Perfectly done, thanks to the staff who added ice cream in the bubble waffle, with which I enjoyed eating the heavy waffle. Recommended Would recommend this place & visit more in the coming days for my waffle hunger :)