Nice Buns: This Restaurant In Hennur Sells Some Of The Best Burgers In The City!

Jethro’S started out as a midnight delivery spot that took pride in its strange combinations. You can choose from a variety of burgers – be it chicken, ham, bacon, pork, beef or vegetarian, and blend it with a dash of peanut butter, a slap of avocado or even chocolate and banana (you heard that right!). These combinations might sound bizarre but we’ve tried them all and they taste delicious (we especially like the topping of peanut butter). Delivering to all corners of the city (thanks to beloved Dunzo), Jethro’S is every Bangalorean’s dream come true.

Named after the owner, Jethro’S has now opened up a dine-in restaurant in Hennur so if you want to enjoy the crispy burgers without having to worry about it being soggy, we would suggest heading there directly and making a road trip out of it. With yellow chairs, the place has a gorgeous ambience along with being pet-friendly (so you can take your furry four-legged pals as well). With prices starting at INR 160 for a single patty burger, there are options for double and even triple patties in case you want to gorge on a massive burger. Apart from burgers, you’ll find extras on their menu like chicken wings, cookies and even peanut butter bacon ice-cream. Head to the restaurant to try some of the best burgers in the city!