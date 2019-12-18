Network Like A Pro, And Have Fun While You're At It At This Exclusive Event

You know what they say about entrepreneurs in Bangalore. Throw a rock and you’ll hit one? Well you don’t need to resort to such violent ways of connecting with another entrepreneur at Jigsaw Thinking’s Speed Networking event. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking for someone to share your vision with, challenge yourself to get out of your comfort zone, or just want to bounce some ideas around over a pint, this is the place. There will be ice breakers, beer, and some Greater Than gin too. It’s a four hour session where you get snacks, drinks, fun, and of course, friends and collaborators.The ticket price includes finger food, one gin based drink, and a great time.

