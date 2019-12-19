Dress Your Kids With Threads That Impress From This Jayanagar Store

Nothing cuter than kids clothing these days. Gone are the days when children’s clothes only meant hand me downs to ‘grow into’ and generic styles with saccharine prints and slogans. Welcome Kair Clothing in Jayanagar.

Located below Ainova, you’ll find adorable outfits for younglings whether they’re newborns, or are teenagers. Once you’re done squealing about the cute little frocks and (what looks like) mini three piece suits (individual components are also available), a tour of the store will reveal that there are more practical outfit options than we adults could hope for under one roof! No really, for girls we spotted everything from ruffled party worthy dresses, to fun tank tops, plaid shirts, shorts, tees, and cardigans for daily wear. Boys clothing was refreshingly not boring. Polo neck t-shirts and formal shirts in bright colours and interesting patterns, shorts, jeans, and jackets are available. We also loved the casual shirt-over-t-shirt sets that looked great without being matchey.

Prices for clothing starts at INR 150, and go up to INR 1,200. Pick shirts for boys for INR 300, and palazzo bottoms with geometric designs for girls for INR 500. Apart from tiny little waistcoats, babies have a host of comfy cotton onesies and smocks, and PJs available as shorts, pants, shirt dresses, and sets.