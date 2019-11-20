We Keep Going Back To This Tiny Coffee Shop In Meenakshi Mall

Walk past the Kalmane Koffee outlet at Meenakshi Mall, and we're sure you'll smell the rich aroma of coffee wafting in the air right away. While the decor is simple: simple black tables, cushioned stools and posters, it's the coffee that you should actually stay for.

Pick their Kaapi Nelyani Gold - that is, cardamom flavoured filter coffee. If you're grumbling at the thought of that because you're a filter coffee loyalist, just go for their in-house special, the Kaapi Blue Grass. It's the traditional filter coffee. This one also comes in combo form, along with a Chicken Puff (INR 125, totally!). For more South Indian snack options, they have Chilli Banana Chips and Nippattu, among others. If you'd rather have something cold, their Kol Koffee Krunch is pretty good.