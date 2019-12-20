Spend An Afternoon In Pondicherry Eating And Chilling At This Art Gallery And Café

They serve an all vegetarian menu with some delicious South Indian options and a few fusion dishes. Their European and Thai thalis are to die for. The prices are not exactly pocket friendly, but the fact that you can spend hours here without being disturbed is the best thing. They also have free Wi-Fi in case you want to get some work done. Chill over a beer or wine and relax here. And while you are at it, don’t forget to check out their collection of artefacts and handmade khadi clothes, etc.