Spend An Afternoon In Pondicherry Eating And Chilling At This Art Gallery And Café

Thatched roofs, cane lounge chairs, cool mud-tiled floors and ma-ke-haath ka khana. Sounds dreamy? But if you head over to Kasha Ki Aasha located in White Town, it’s a reality! A charming traditional heritage house, this one a restaurant that doubles up as an art gallery. And it’s gorgeous.
Ideal if you’re not in a rush, this place is for those who want to tuck into some good South Indian food and then ogle at everything from apparel, shawls and jewellery to bath products, home accessories and bags.
They serve an all vegetarian menu with some delicious South Indian options and a few fusion dishes. Their European and Thai thalis are to die for. The prices are not exactly pocket friendly, but the fact that you can spend hours here without being disturbed is the best thing. They also have free Wi-Fi in case you want to get some work done. Chill over a beer or wine and relax here. And while you are at it, don’t forget to check out their collection of artefacts and handmade khadi clothes, etc.
The café shuts at 7pm, so make sure you head here early.
