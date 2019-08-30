Men! Check Out These Stores In Kemp Fort Mall And Go On A Shopping Spree

Vivid Wave, which was known as Grey Rabbit, is a Bangalore based men's brand. If you are looking to revamp your wardrobe and just plain bored of the regular clothing options, head to Vivid Wave in Kemp Fort Mall. They stock up on shirts with plaids, fun prints with floral and geometric accents, linen and cotton shirts along with chinos and formal pants as well as denim in different colours and washes. The shirts here start at INR 1,599 and they have an offer price of shirts at INR 999 ongoing at their outlets.

