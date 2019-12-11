F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

From Furniture To Accessories: Find All Things Kid-Friendly With This Unique Designer Label

Mapayah

When design duo Maulshree and Rizwan started crafting products for their son Yahir, little did they know that they were creating India's quintessential children's brand. Their mission has always been to craft simple yet high quality products that are fun and inspiring! Today, Mapayah is a design led children’s lifestyle brand, which strives on creating bespoke pieces that are as unique as the imagination of your child!

Maulshree and Rizwan bring to life their passion for good design by creating innovative, fun, aspiring products for children. Their love for Scandinavian design and traditional Indian art techniques was the motivation to launch a design studio that caters to children with their unique range of playful furniture, linen and accessories that are not mass produced.

So, If you don’t want boring, run of the mill utilities for your child, then you have to check Mapayah out because they bring sheer joy, fun and positivity to your child’s surroundings. You would want to buy everything, they are just too cute and the designs are fresh and contemporary! Mapayah is also an environmentally conscious brand and their products are sustainably sourced making them safe for your kids!

Want to making Gifting memorable? Check out Mapayah’s uber cool wooden toys, customised stationery and totes. Not only are these products an absolute joy to behold but will also bring out the kid in you! Since all there products are handcrafted and finished in-house you can rest assured that you are gifting a designer product that’s made with love and a joy to receive.

