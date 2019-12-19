After temporarily leaving town, Kilol has returned to Bangalore, with a lovely two-storey outlet right on the bustling 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. Bright, airy and uncluttered, the bottom floor is lined with wooden shelves and hangers filled with kurtas, sarees, kurtis and dupattas. They have sizes from XS to XXL (thank you for being inclusive!) But if you’re very particular about fit like us, the lovely little corner that’s reserved for unstitched kurta sets will rescue you. Upstairs is divided into home furnishing, plus more women’s wear, so we’re not complaining. We’re also thrilled that the prices are rather reasonable. You’ll walk away with plenty in under INR 2,000.

Expect quintessential Rajasthani designs on your kurta sets, or the fabric. From floral and traditional paisley bootis to block print jaal in floral or abstract designs, the palette goes from muted beige and yellow to vibrant hues of purple, pink, orange and yellow. So Jaipur. There’s a new contemporary chic label, Chauraha, dominated by maxi dresses, mid-length flared frocks and layered flouncy tops that can seamlessly go from being office appropriate to brunch worthy. Also new on the shelf is apparel from Radha’s Daughters – an easy breezy North East label of mostly cotton or khadi dresses and kurtas.

Looking to go the whole nine yards? There’s a wall of sarees in the rainbow colours, plus their variations! Naturally, being a brand that is very pro #makeinIndia, there’s a delightful section from an Udaipur-based NGO, Aavaran, filled with all things indigo. Finesse, another external brand, from Kolkata, pitches in with festive coloured Banarasi silk sarees if you want to stand out in sunshine yellow and rani pink.

