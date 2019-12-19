Bringing back the much-loved hand-block printed sarees, kurtas and fabric, Kilol finally returns to Bangalore. And this time with a new in-house label and a few external ones too.
This Brand Brings Back Hand-Block Prints, Indian Textiles & Contemporary Ethnic Wear
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
After temporarily leaving town, Kilol has returned to Bangalore, with a lovely two-storey outlet right on the bustling 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. Bright, airy and uncluttered, the bottom floor is lined with wooden shelves and hangers filled with kurtas, sarees, kurtis and dupattas. They have sizes from XS to XXL (thank you for being inclusive!) But if you’re very particular about fit like us, the lovely little corner that’s reserved for unstitched kurta sets will rescue you. Upstairs is divided into home furnishing, plus more women’s wear, so we’re not complaining. We’re also thrilled that the prices are rather reasonable. You’ll walk away with plenty in under INR 2,000.
Expect quintessential Rajasthani designs on your kurta sets, or the fabric. From floral and traditional paisley bootis to block print jaal in floral or abstract designs, the palette goes from muted beige and yellow to vibrant hues of purple, pink, orange and yellow. So Jaipur. There’s a new contemporary chic label, Chauraha, dominated by maxi dresses, mid-length flared frocks and layered flouncy tops that can seamlessly go from being office appropriate to brunch worthy. Also new on the shelf is apparel from Radha’s Daughters – an easy breezy North East label of mostly cotton or khadi dresses and kurtas.
Looking to go the whole nine yards? There’s a wall of sarees in the rainbow colours, plus their variations! Naturally, being a brand that is very pro #makeinIndia, there’s a delightful section from an Udaipur-based NGO, Aavaran, filled with all things indigo. Finesse, another external brand, from Kolkata, pitches in with festive coloured Banarasi silk sarees if you want to stand out in sunshine yellow and rani pink.
Pro-Tip
Of course, the pleasing floral and traditional patterns on the home furnishings make us want to redo our décor. And this time was no different. Bedspreads, dohars, functional gamchas perked up by printed borders, cushion covers, and bolsters make up the linen section.
