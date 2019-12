The scorching heat, Dermi cool ads, buttermilk vendors at traffic signals - summer is here. And it is TWO MONTHS EARLY! When you’re a kid, summer is fun with friends and no school; all about ice creams and games, but as we grow up - it’s just meh. You’ve got to work in the heat! UGH.

But here’s a way to keep things interesting at this old age *wink wink*. We have got a ‘Summer Activity List’ made for you. Let’s have at it, shall we?