The Reservoire

The Reservoir - place to chill, have some cocktails, enjoy some delicious meal and spend some time with friends. Located at the prime location of the Koramangala 5h block, this place is the epitome of paradise. Ambiance: an elegant decor spread across three floors. The place is spacious, and it looks awesome. Perfect place to have a cocktail with friends or have a romantic dinner or spend some alone time with a sip of beer. They also have a foosball table. I visited this place with my friends. We started with some cocktails. They had just started a new collection of summer special cocktails and I had some of them. Peppermelon - a vodka-based watermelon cocktail with rosemary, peach and black pepper. This was a hit. Loved the peach flavor in this. Refreshing. Aam Panna twist: summer is incomplete without the raw mango juice (Aam Panna) and here the twist was the vodka and the Tabasco sauce mixed with raw mango. Loved it. (Recommended) Hipster G & T: a gin and tonic cocktail with a cool twist. Loved it. For starters, we had some bar bites and so Indian and continental dishes Cheesy garlic bread - Loved it. cheese overloaded and amazing. Bruschetta Al Fungi this dish was amazing. I loved the mushroom toppings. (recommended) Homemade Nachos - one of the best I ever tried. Homemade peanut masala - this was amazing. the presentation was crazy. Papad roll stuffed with the peanuts. I would recommend this to all bar bite lovers. Honey Lemon Paneer - amazing. Well marinated and the paneer was fresh and I loved it. Tandoori Broccoli - good, loved it with the chutney. Main Course: I had Butter Naan and Dal Makhni - I loved it. Dal Makhni is well cooked and it is recommended. Veg Stroganoff - a dish suggested by a friend, this was something new and I tried it for the first time. I loved it. Well prepared. Spinach Fungi Lasagna - good, cheesy, best combo of spinach and cheese. Loved it. Desserts: I had Classic Tiramisu, Fried Chocolate, and Black current pannacotta. Tiramisu was amazing. Smooth and well made. I loved the black current pannacotta you will love the subtle taste of the flavor without disturbing the composition of a pannacotta. Loved it. Overall, this place is worth visiting. As this is a cocktail bar, do try their large variety of cocktails as they are amazing. I would love to visit this place again.